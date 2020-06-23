VNUE, INC. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Effective as of June 17, 2020, VNUE, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), dismissed Weinberg & Company, P.A. (“Weinberg & Co.”) as its the independent registered public accounting firm engaged to audit the Company’s financial statements. Weinberg & Co.’s dismissal was approved by the Company’s board of directors (“Board”) as of such date.

Weinberg & Co. had served as the Company’s independent auditors since the 2016 calendar year. Weinberg & Co.’s reports on the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, did not contain any adverse opinions or disclaimers of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except that such reports included explanatory paragraphs with respect to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and through June 17, 2020, there were no (a) disagreements (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) with Weinberg & Co. on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to Weinberg & Co.’s satisfaction, would have caused Weinberg & Co. to make reference to the subject matter thereof in connection with its reports for such years; or (b) reportable events, as described under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided Weinberg & Co. with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested that Weinberg & Co. provide a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating whether it agrees with such disclosures. A copy of Weinberg & Co.’s letter, dated June 17, 2020, is filed herewith as Exhibit 16.1.

Effective as of June 16, 2020, the Company engaged BF Borgers CPA PC (“Borgers”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and through the date hereof, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Borgers regarding either (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report was provided nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Borgers concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (b) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in paragraph 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions thereto) or a reportable event (as described in paragraph 304(a)(1)(v)) of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits .

VNUE, Inc. Exhibit

About VNUE, INC. (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

