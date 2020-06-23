FONAR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FONR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About FONAR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FONR)

Fonar Corporation (Fonar) is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilizes MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions and injuries. The Company operates its business through two segments: Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment. Its Medical Equipment segment is conducted through Fonar. Its Physician Management and Diagnostic Services segment is conducted through its subsidiary Health Management Company of America (HMCA). It offers Upright MRI, which is used to scan any part of the body. The Upright MRI allows patients to be scanned in various conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending or lying down in any position. The Company offers SMART, where scanning allows for same-scan customization of 63 slices.