BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 16, 2020, Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a loan authorization and loan agreement with the United States Small Business Administration (the “SBA”), as lender, to the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) assistance program in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business (the “EIDL Loan Agreement”) encompassing a $150,000 Promissory Note issued to the SBA (the “EIDL Note”)(together with the EIDL Loan Agreement, the “EIDL Loan”).

The proceeds of the EIDL Loan will be used by the Company as working capital to alleviate economic injury caused by COVID-19. In connection with entering into the EIDL Loan, the Company also executed a security agreement, dated June 16, 2020, between the SBA and the Company (the “EIDL Security Agreement”) to which the EIDL Loan is secured by a security interest on all of the Company’s assets. Under the EIDL Note, the Company is required to pay principal and interest payments of $731.00 every month beginning June 16, 2021. All remaining principal and accrued interest is due and payable on June 16, 2050. The EIDL Note may be repaid at any time without penalty.

The EIDL Note contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults, breach of representations and warranties, or provisions of the promissory note. The occurrence of an event of default may result in a claim for the immediate repayment of all amounts outstanding under such EIDL Note, collection of all amounts owing from the Company, filing suit and obtaining judgment against the Company.

This summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms of the EIDL Loan Agreement, the EIDL Note and the EIDL Security Agreement, each of which will be filed as exhibits to the Company\’s Form 10-Q for the period in which the agreements relating to the EIDL Loan were executed.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

See Item 1.01 above which is incorporated herein by reference.



About BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company’s properties are located in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a pro-rata basis with operators in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage under lease. It has proven oil and gas reserves of approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalents, owns interest in over 349 gross (10.95 net) producing oil and gas wells, and controls rights to mineral leases covering approximately 8,100 net acres for prospective drilling to the Bakken and/or Three Forks formations. The Company controls approximately 7,400 net acres in the Williston Basin.