VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On September 1, 2020, Village Super Market, Inc. (“Village”) converted $50,000,000 of its revolving line of credit to a secured converted term loan, as permitted by the credit agreement entered into on May 6, 2020 with Wells Fargo National Bank, National Association. The conversion reduced the maximum amount available for borrowing under the revolving line of credit from $125,000,000 to $75,000,000. The term loan bears interest at the applicable LIBOR rate plus 1.50% and is repayable in equal monthly installments based on a fifteen-year amortization schedule beginning on the conversion date. Additionally, Village previously executed a forward interest rate swap, effective on the conversion date, for a notional amount equal to the term loan amount that fixes the base LIBOR rate at .69% per annum for fifteen years, resulting in a fixed effective interest rate of 2.19% on the converted term loan.
The term loan is secured by real properties of Village Super Market, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including the sites of three Village supermarkets.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant
The information included under Item 1.01 above is incorporated into this Item 2.03 by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
