Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
EX-99.1 2 trecoradebtreductionpres.htm EX-99.1 trecoradebtreductionpres Trecora Resources Announces $30 Million Debt Paydown – Leverage ratio reduced to 1.5x-2.0x Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations – Current outstanding term loan debt of $48.2 million vs. $78.2 million at the end of June SUGAR LAND,…
About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)
Trecora Resources, formerly Arabian American Development Company, is engaged in manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing of various specialty petrochemical products and manufacturing of specialty synthetic waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). The specialty synthetic wax segment operates through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes, and provides custom processing services. TC provides custom manufacturing, distillation, blending, forming, and packaging of finished and intermediate products, and wax products for coatings, hot melt adhesives and lubricants.