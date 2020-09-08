SEC Filings Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 8, 2020, Trecora Resources (the "Company") announced that it had made a prepayment of $30 million of principal under its term loan facility (“Term Loan Facility”), effective as of September 4, 2020. As a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan Facility to approximately $48.2 million.

A copy of the press release announcing this prepayment of the Term Loan Facility is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Cover Page Interactive Date File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

-2-