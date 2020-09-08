Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On September 8, 2020, Trecora Resources (the "Company") announced that it had made a prepayment of $30 million of principal under its term loan facility (“Term Loan Facility”), effective as of September 4, 2020. As a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan Facility to approximately $48.2 million.
A copy of the press release announcing this prepayment of the Term Loan Facility is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources, formerly Arabian American Development Company, is engaged in manufacturing of specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes, and providing custom processing services. The Company operates through two segments: manufacturing of various specialty petrochemical products and manufacturing of specialty synthetic waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). The specialty synthetic wax segment operates through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes, and provides custom processing services. TC provides custom manufacturing, distillation, blending, forming, and packaging of finished and intermediate products, and wax products for coatings, hot melt adhesives and lubricants.

