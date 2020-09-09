PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On September 1, 2020, Perceptron, Inc. (the “Company”) and Bill Roeschlein, the Company’s Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer entered into a Severance Agreement (the “Severance Agreement”) which generally requires that the Company provide Mr. Roeschlein with six months’ notice prior to an involuntary termination of his employment. If the Company provides Mr. Roeschlein with less than six months’ notice, Mr. Roeschlein will receive a cash severance benefit equal to the portion of his then current annual base salary, as in effect at the time of the termination of Mr. Roeschlein’s employment, to cover the applicable period that is less than the full six month notice period (“Continuation Period”), subject to Mr. Roeschlein’s execution of a general release and Mr. Roeschlein’s continued employment with the Company up to the first day of the Continuation Period. Mr. Roeschlein is not entitled to receive the cash severance benefit if the involuntary termination of his employment is due to death, “Disability” or “Cause” (each as defined in the Severance Agreement).

The foregoing description of the Severance Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Severance Agreement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements And Exhibits.

D. Exhibits.

Exhibit 10.1 Severance Agreement, dated September 1, 2020, between Bill Roeschlein and the Company.



About PERCEPTRON, INC. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

