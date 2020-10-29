VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On October 29, 2020, Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. issued a press release reporting its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is being furnished as an exhibit to this report and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose.

99.1 Press release dated October 29, 2020



Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2034477d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 News Release For Immediate Release VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS 31% GROWTH IN EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 Midlothian,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company has three active subsidiaries: Village Bank (the Bank), Southern Community Financial Capital Trust I and Village Financial Statutory Trust II. The Bank has one active subsidiary: Village Bank Mortgage Corporation (the mortgage company), which is a full service mortgage banking company. The Company is the holding company of and successor to the Bank. The Bank is the primary operating business of the Company. The Bank offers a range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, and commercial, real estate and consumer loans, primarily in the Richmond, Virginia metropolitan area. The Bank offers a range of financial services and products, and specializes in providing customized financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank conducts business from over 10 branch banking offices.