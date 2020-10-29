MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On October 23, 2020, Marathon Patent Group (the “Company”) executed a contract with Bitmain to purchase an additional 10,000 next generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners. The 2021 delivery schedule will be 2,500 Units in January, 4,500 Units in February and the final 3,000 Units in March 2021.The purchase price is $21,815,432.00 with 30% due upon the execution of the contract and the balance paid over the next 4 months.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, which is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K as part of Item 9.01 hereof.

Item 9.01 EXHIBIT

99.1 Purchase Agreement, dated October 23, 2020



About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.