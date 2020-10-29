ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:ONCS) Files An 8-K Other Events
On October 29, 2020, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (the “Company”) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Investigational New Drug application for a first-in-human Phase 1 trial for CORVax12, a novel DNA-encodable vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 that the Company is developing with Providence Cancer Institute, a part of Providence St. Joseph Health. A copy of such press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on designing, developing and commercializing gene therapies, therapeutics and medical approaches to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, consists of a plasmid construct encoding the proinflammatory cytokine, IL-12, which is delivered into the tumor through in vivo electroporation. As of July 31, 2016, the Company was pursuing two Phase II trials: ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma and ImmunoPulse IL-12 plus pembrolizumab in patients with advanced, metastatic melanoma. In addition, it is pursuing ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Its ImmunoPulse product candidates are based on its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-based immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system, resulting in systemic anti-tumor immune responses.