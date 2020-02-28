VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 a2019q4pressrelease-ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Emily Claffey/Benjamin Spicehandler/Columbia Clancy Sard Verbinnen & Co 212-687-8080 Conrad Harrington Sard Verbinnen & Co – Europe +44 (0)20 3178 8914 J. Bryant Kirkland III,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR)
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries; the sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the United States through its Zoom E-Cigs LLC (Zoom) subsidiary, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company’s business segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company’s e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s investments in New Valley LLC, which includes Douglas Elliman, Escena, Sagaponack and investments in real estate ventures. Liggett’s brand portfolio includes EAGLE 20’s, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, EVE and USA.