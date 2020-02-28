VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 28, 2020, Vector Group Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended>December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the related Exhibit attached hereto are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibit
VECTOR GROUP LTD Exhibit
About VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries; the sale of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in the United States through its Zoom E-Cigs LLC (Zoom) subsidiary, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company’s business segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company’s e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s investments in New Valley LLC, which includes Douglas Elliman, Escena, Sagaponack and investments in real estate ventures. Liggett’s brand portfolio includes EAGLE 20’s, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, EVE and USA.

