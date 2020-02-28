SEC Filings VECTOR GROUP LTD. (NYSE:VGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 28, 2020, Vector Group Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended>December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the related Exhibit attached hereto are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibit