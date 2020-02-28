ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-2.1 2 d893310dex21.htm EX-2.1 EX-2.1 Exhibit 2.1 TENDER OFFER AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN ALPHATEC HOLDINGS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company through its subsidiary, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline addresses the cervical, thoracolumbar and intervertebral regions of the spine and covers a range of spinal disorders and surgical procedures. Its products include Cervical and Cervico-Thoracic Products, which include Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System and Pegasus Anchored Cervical Interbody; Thoracolumbar Fixation Products, which include Arsenal Degenerative System and OsseoScrew Spinal Fixation System; Spinal Spacers, which include Battalion Universal Spacer System and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer; minimally invasive surgery Products, which include Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System, and Biologics, which include Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix.