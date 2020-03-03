SEC Filings Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant By ME Staff 8-k -

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

ITEM 4.01 CHANGES IN REGISTRANT’S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

Effective February 6, 2020, LBB & Associates Ltd, LLP (“LBB”), the independent registered public accounting firm for Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”), was suspended by the SEC. As a result of this suspension, LBB resigned as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company.

The audit reports of LBB on the Company’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and through the subsequent interim period preceding LBB’s resignation, there were no disagreements between the Company and LBB on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of LBB would have caused them to make reference thereto in their reports on the Company’s financial statements for such years.

During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and through the subsequent interim period preceding LBB’s resignation, there were no reportable events within the meaning set forth in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company has provided LBB a copy of the disclosures in this Form 8-K and has requested that LBB furnish it with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the Company’s statements herein. A copy of the letter dated March 3, 2020 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.