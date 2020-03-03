Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant
ITEM 4.01 CHANGES IN REGISTRANT’S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT
Effective February 6, 2020, LBB & Associates Ltd, LLP (“LBB”), the independent registered public accounting firm for Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”), was suspended by the SEC. As a result of this suspension, LBB resigned as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company.
The audit reports of LBB on the Company’s financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.
During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and through the subsequent interim period preceding LBB’s resignation, there were no disagreements between the Company and LBB on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of LBB would have caused them to make reference thereto in their reports on the Company’s financial statements for such years.
During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and through the subsequent interim period preceding LBB’s resignation, there were no reportable events within the meaning set forth in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.
The Company has provided LBB a copy of the disclosures in this Form 8-K and has requested that LBB furnish it with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the Company’s statements herein. A copy of the letter dated March 3, 2020 is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. is engaged in the business of biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company develops biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The Company’s focus is research aimed at the treatment of human disease indications, particularly influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia and other indications using natural human interferon alpha that is administered in a low dose oral form. The Company owns or licenses approximately two issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon and it owns an issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It has a pending patent, which applies low dose oral interferon to the treatment of Thrombocytopenia.
