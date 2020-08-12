ValueSetters, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSTR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The executive officers of ValueSetters, Inc. intend to use the material filed herewith, in whole or in part, in one or more meetings and for a shareholder conference call scheduled for August 12, 2020. A copy of the slide presentation is posted on our website, www.valuesetters.com, and is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

ValueSetters, Inc. does not intend for this Item 7.01 or Exhibit 99.1 to be treated as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated into its filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The following exhibit shall not be deemed as “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

(d) Exhibit:



ValueSetters Inc. Exhibit

