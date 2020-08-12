WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 12, 2020, Wilhelmina International, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of this press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. is engaged in fashion model management. The Company provides fashion model and talent management services, specializing in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes and other talent to various customers and clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies and catalog companies. The Company conducts its business through operating divisions and subsidiaries engaged in fashion model management and other complementary businesses. These business activities are focused on fashion model management, hair and make-up artist representation, celebrity management, licensing and branding associations (including contests, consumer products, events and television). It is focused on providing fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazines, retailers, department stores, product catalogs and Internet sites.