Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Marin Software Incorporated (the “Company”) on August 10, 2020 (the “Original Form 8-K”) solely to furnish the transcript of its conference call held on August 7, 2020 for the reason described below in Item 2.02. No other changes have been made to the Original Form 8-K or to the exhibit furnished therewith.

Story continues below

On August 7, 2020, the Company held a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company attempted to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) the Original Form 8-K that furnished the press release announcing the Company’s unaudited financial results for such quarter prior to the commencement of the conference call in accordance with the rules of the SEC and the Company’s usual practice. However, because the SEC’s EDGAR system experienced technical difficulties and was unable to process filings during the afternoon of August 7, 2020, the Original Form 8-K was not accepted by the SEC until after the conference call had commenced. Accordingly, and in accordance with the rules of the SEC, the Company is furnishing a transcript of its conference call herewith on a one-time basis as Exhibit 99.2.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 attached hereto are being furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and will not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor will it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

MARIN SOFTWARE INC Exhibit

EX-99.2 2 mrin-ex992_50.htm EX-99.2 mrin-ex992_50.htm Exhibit 99.2 C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Bob Bertz,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.