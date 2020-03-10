VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 9, 2020, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company’s website at www.vaalco.com located on the “Webcasts/Presentations” page within the Investor Relations section of the site.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its segments include Gabon, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, the United States, and Corporate and other, which includes corporate and operations support. It owns producing properties and conducts exploration activities as an operator in Gabon, West Africa; conducts exploration activities as an operator in Angola, West Africa, and participates in exploration and development activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. In the United States, it operates unconventional resource properties in North Texas and hold undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. It also owns minor interests in conventional production activities as a non-operator in the United States. Its Etame Marin block is located offshore the Republic of Gabon. It owns over 640-acre lease in the Hefley field (Granite Wash formation) in North Texas.