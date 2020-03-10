MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

About MUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana. MutualBank also has trust offices in Carmel and Crawfordsville, Indiana and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. The Bank has a subsidiary, Summit Mortgage, Inc., that operates a mortgage banking firm in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In addition, it originates residential mortgage and commercial loans. MutualWealth and MutualFinancial Advisors are the wealth management and brokerage divisions of the Bank that provide a range of fee-based financial services, including trust, investment, insurance, broker advisory, retirement plan and private banking services, in its market areas.