RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 4, 2020, RenovaCare, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a research agreement (the “Agreement”) with King’s College London of Strand (the “College”) to which the Company and the College will collaborate on a research project (the “Research”) aimed at developing patient-friendly effective therapies for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (“RDEB”). The collaboration seeks to develop a spray-on gene therapy for RDEB designed for longer-lasting therapeutic benefit including prevention of scarring. No human subjects are included in this Research.

Funding for the Research has been obtained by the College. The funding and budget for the Research does not include the costs of the SkinGun™, the disposable attachments, the Company’s expertise and assistance in anything related to the cell delivery. The Company has agreed to provide and permit the utilization of its SkinGun™ in the Research.

Subject to earlier termination under specified circumstances it is expect that the expected effective period of the agreement will be two years, terminating on March 3, 2022. The Parties shall review the progress of the Research and any possible renewal of this Agreement no later than one month before the end of the effective period. If at that time it is decided to extend the Research and renew this Agreement, this shall be the subject of a formal amendment to this Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Agreement, a redacted copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is hereby incorporated into this report by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1*** Research Agreement between the Company and Kings College London of Strand dated as of March 4, 2020.

*** The Company has filed a redacted version of the Agreement, omitting the portions of the Agreement (indicated by asterisks) which the Company desires to keep confidential.



About RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc., formerly Janus Resources, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, research, development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. The Company’s initial products under development target skin. The Company, through RenovaCare Sciences Corp., offers treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells, along with a medical-grade liquid spraying device and associated equipment (the SkinGun). It is evaluating the efficacy and potential of SkinGun, in combination with a cell isolation method, in the treatment of tissue that has been subject to severe trauma. Its technology, the CellMist System, uses SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells, the CellMist Solution, onto wounds. The CellMist System harvests a patient’s stem cells from a small area of skin and suspends them in the water-based CellMist Solution.