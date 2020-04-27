VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 22, 2020, VAALCO Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) was notified by the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the average closing price of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.10 per share (the “Common Stock”), over the prior 30 consecutive trading days was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average closing price required to maintain listing on the NYSE under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

As required by the NYSE, the Company plans to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and restore its compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards. Ordinarily, the Company would have a period of six months following the receipt of the notice to regain compliance. However, to rule filing SR-NYSE-2020-36, which became immediately effective on April 21, 2020, the NYSE is providing for a longer period of time to regain compliance by tolling the applicable compliance period through June 30, 2020 for companies that have been identified as below compliance with certain continued listing requirements, including the requirement to maintain an average closing price of a security of not less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. As a result, the Company has until January 1, 2021 to regain compliance.

In order to regain compliance, on the last trading day in any calendar month, the Common Stock must have (i) a closing price of at least $1.00 per share and (ii) an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30 consecutive trading-day period ending on the last trading day of such month. If the Company is unable to regain compliance, the NYSE will initiate procedures to suspend and delist the Common Stock.

The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Common Stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during this period, subject to the Company’s compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE. The Common Stock will continue to trade under the symbol “EGY,” but will have an added designation of “.BC” to indicate the status of the Common Stock as “below compliance.”

If the Common Stock ultimately was to be delisted for any reason, it could negatively impact the Company by (i) reducing the liquidity and market price of the Company’s Common Stock; (ii) reducing the number of investors willing to hold or acquire the Common Stock, which could negatively impact the Company’s ability to raise equity financing; (iii) limiting the Company’s ability to use a registration statement to offer and sell freely tradable securities, thereby preventing the Company from accessing the public capital markets; and (iv) impairing the Company’s ability to provide equity incentives to its employees.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the receipt of a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE and that the Company is currently exploring all of its options for regaining compliance. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information in Item 7.01 of this report (including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be filed for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

VAALCO ENERGY INC /DE/ Exhibit

