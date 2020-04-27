TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 21, 2020, Telkonet, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an unsecured promissory note, dated as of April 17, 2020 (“the Loan”), with Heritage Bank of Commerce under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) administered by the United States Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and authorized by the Keeping American Workers Employed and Paid Act, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, enacted on March 27, 2020.

The principal amount of the Loan is $913,063, bears interest of 1.0% per annum and has a maturity date of two years from the date the proceeds are disbursed. The proceeds of the Loan were disbursed on April 21, 2020. No payments of principal or interest are required during the first six months, but interest accrues during this period. After this period monthly payments of principal and interest are required and continue until maturity with respect to any portion of the Loan not forgiven, as discussed below. The Loan may be prepaid, in full or in part, at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Note contains events of default and other provisions customary for a loan of this type.

Under the terms of the PPP, the Company can apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of the Loan. Such forgiveness will be determined, subject to limitations and ongoing rulemaking by the SBA, based on the use of loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, utility costs and the maintenance of employee and compensation levels. At least 75% of such forgiven amounts must be used for eligible payroll costs. The amount of loan forgiveness will be reduced if the Company terminates employees or reduces salaries during the eight-week period following the date the proceeds are disbursed.

No assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the PPP loans in whole or in part.

The foregoing description of the Loan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Loan, a copy of which is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registration.

The information provided in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this item 2.03.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)