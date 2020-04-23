UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02—RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein is financial information for Utah Medical Products, Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and forward-looking statements relating to 2020 and beyond as presented in a press release dated April 23, 2020. The information in this report shall be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement heretofore or hereafter filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except to the extent that such information is superseded by information as of a subsequent date that is included in or incorporated by reference into such registration statement. The information in this report shall not be treated as filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.