TECHCARE CORP. (OTCMKTS:TECR) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

to the Convertible Note Purchase Agreement for the issuance and sale of notes for up to an aggregate principal amount of $1,800,000, which the Registrant entered into with Citrine S A L Investment & Holdings Ltd and other affiliates of the Registrant on April 1, 2020, as reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 2, 2020, on April 19, 2020, the Registrant requested, by delivering a Draw Down Notice, and received, from Citrine 7 High Tech LP, an investment amount of $170,000. The interest rate on the drawn down amount is 6% per annum and the maturity date is April 18, 2022.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Name change. On April 22, 2020, the board of directors of the Registrant resolved to begin the process of changing the name and ticker symbol of the Registrant to Citrine Global, Corp. (CTGL), in order to be better aligned with the new business direction of the Registrant following the recent change of control. The name change is subject to the completion of certain regulatory processes.

Israeli subsidiary. On April 22, 2020, the board of directors of the Registrant resolved to establish a new wholly owned Israeli subsidiary of the Registrant.

Presentation. In response to multiple requests from investors and partners, and to allow it to communicate with investors and partners in general terms about its business going forward without disclosing non-public information, the Registrant herewith provides an information presentation. Attention is drawn to the notice at the beginning of the presentation which contains certain disclaimers. The presentation is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Information Presentation



TechCare Corp. Exhibit

