PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 >Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On April 23, 2020, Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) distributed a press release announcing its earnings for the period ended March 31, 2020. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 >Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) >Exhibits:
99.1 Press release, dated April 23, 2020, of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. announcing earnings for the period ended March 31, 2020.
About PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Jersey Shore State Bank (JSSB) and Luzerne Bank (Luzerne) (collectively known as the Banks); Woods Real Estate Development Company, Inc.; Woods Investment Company, Inc., and The M Group, a subsidiary of JSSB. The Company is engaged in managing and supervising the Banks. The Company operates in Community Banking segment. The Banks are engaged in a full-service commercial banking business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including installment loans, credit cards, mortgage and home equity loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities and local government, and various demand and time deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement arrangements (IRAs).

