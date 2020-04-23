PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 >Results of Operation and Financial Condition.
About PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:PWOD)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries: Jersey Shore State Bank (JSSB) and Luzerne Bank (Luzerne) (collectively known as the Banks); Woods Real Estate Development Company, Inc.; Woods Investment Company, Inc., and The M Group, a subsidiary of JSSB. The Company is engaged in managing and supervising the Banks. The Company operates in Community Banking segment. The Banks are engaged in a full-service commercial banking business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including installment loans, credit cards, mortgage and home equity loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities and local government, and various demand and time deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement arrangements (IRAs).