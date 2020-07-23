ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2024948d2_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 Execution Version THIS RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE WITH RESPECT TO ANY SECURITIES OR A SOLICITATION OF ACCEPTANCES OF A CHAPTER 11 PLAN WITHIN THE MEANING OF SECTION 1125 OF THE BANKRUPTCY CODE. ANY SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WILL COMPLY WITH ALL APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS AND/OR PROVISIONS OF THE BANKRUPTCY CODE. Nothing contained in thIS RESTRUCTURING SUPPORT AGREEMENT shall be an admission of fact or liability OR,…

About ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls. The Company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines. The ANN segment offers feminine classics and fashion choices, sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Justice segment offers apparel to girls who are aged 6 to 12. The Lane Bryant segment offers apparel to female customers in plus-sizes 14-28. The maurices segment offers women’s casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, active wear and accessories. The dressbarn segment consists of the specialty retail, outlet and e-commerce operations of the dressbarn brand. The Catherines segment offers classic apparel and accessories to female customers for wear-to-work and casual lifestyles. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated approximately 4,900 stores in 49 United States’ states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Puerto Rico.