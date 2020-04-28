SEC Filings USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. 10.1 Letter Agreement, dated April 26, 2020, by and between USA Technologies, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. 10.2 First Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated April 26, 2020, by and between USA Technologies, Inc. and Donald W. Layden, Jr. 99.1 Press release, dated April 27, 2020. 99.2 Press release, dated April 27, 2020.



USA TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d922846dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 EXECUTION VERSION LETTER AGREEMENT April 26,…

About USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others. It has designed and marketed systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control and report on the results of distributed assets containing its electronic payment solutions. The Company derives its revenues from license and transaction fees resulting from connections to, as well as services provided by, its ePort Connect service.