C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFFI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2020. A quorum of shareholders was present, consisting of a total of 3,145,430 shares. Matters voted upon were (1) the election of one Class I director to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and four Class III directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, (2) approval, in an advisory, non-binding vote, of the compensation of the Corporation’s named executive officers, and (3) ratification of the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Corporation’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
The five director nominees were elected and all other matters were approved by shareholders. The voting results with respect to each matter are set out below.
Election of Directors
|3,103,127
|27,140
|15,163
|0
About C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns and operates through its subsidiary, Citizens and Farmers Bank (the Bank or C&F Bank), which is an independent commercial bank. The Company’s segments include Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer Finance and Other. Through the Retail Banking segment, the Company engages in a range of lending activities, which include the origination of one- to four-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans. The Company engages in residential mortgage lending through the Mortgage Banking segment. The Company engages in non-prime automobile lending through the Consumer Finance segment. Its Other segment includes a full-service brokerage firm. It conducts mortgage banking activities through C&F Mortgage Corporation. It conducts consumer finance activities through C&F Finance Company.
An ad to help with our costs