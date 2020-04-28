C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFFI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2020. A quorum of shareholders was present, consisting of a total of 3,145,430 shares. Matters voted upon were (1) the election of one Class I director to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and four Class III directors to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, (2) approval, in an advisory, non-binding vote, of the compensation of the Corporation’s named executive officers, and (3) ratification of the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C. as the Corporation’s independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The five director nominees were elected and all other matters were approved by shareholders. The voting results with respect to each matter are set out below.

Election of Directors