GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:GMGID) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors of Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Story continues below

About GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:GMGID)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (GMGI), formerly Source Gold Corp., is engaged in providing social gaming technology. The Company’s business is focused on software technology. The Company has built a social gaming casino under the brand name, Lucky Panda 888. The Company owns social gaming intellectual property (IP) and builds white labeled social gaming platforms. The social gaming IP includes tools for acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company’s platform is unparalleled in both desktop and mobile applications. Its user management is optimized to accommodate both free and cost to play state of the art games. The Company has launched its iPhone application with multiple social casino games. GMGI’s social gaming software supports multiple languages, including English and Chinese. The Company has a global presence with offices in Las Vegas Nevada and Sydney Australia.