Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 21, 2020, Fluidigm Corporation (the “Company”) and Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) entered into the Third Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (the “Amendment”), which amends the Loan and Security Agreement dated as of August 2, 2018, between the Company and SVB (as amended by the Default Waiver and First Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement dated September 7, 2018, and the Second Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement dated November 20, 2019, the “Loan Agreement”).

The Amendment extends the maturity date of the Loan Agreement by two years, to August 2, 2022 and amends the interest rate to be the greater of (i) prime rate (as customarily defined), plus 0.50%, floating, and (ii) 5.25%. The Amendment also includes various administrative changes.

No amounts are outstanding under the Loan Agreement, as amended, as of the date of this report.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth under Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.