UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. (NYSE:UTI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 23, 2020, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it will report fiscal year 2020 third quarter results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close and that it will host a conference call with investors to discuss the financial results and operating performance at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

