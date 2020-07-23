Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On July 23, 2020 Koss Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had filed lawsuits in United States District Court against multiple companies for patent infringement relating to the Company’s technology. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this report and Exhibit 99.1 hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
About Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)
Koss Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products. The Company operates in the audio/video industry segment of the home entertainment industry. It markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings of American Symphony Orchestras on the Koss Classics label. It markets products used by consumers to listen to music, digital versatile discs (DVDs) in vehicles, sound bytes on computer systems, and other audio related media. The Company’s products are sold through retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges and prisons. It has a manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Koss U.K. Limited is its subsidiary.