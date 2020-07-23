Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 23, 2020 Koss Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had filed lawsuits in United States District Court against multiple companies for patent infringement relating to the Company’s technology. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this report and Exhibit 99.1 hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Press Release of Koss Corporation Dated July 23, 2020