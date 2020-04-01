SEC Filings UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC. (NYSE:UTI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Mr. Roger Penske has informed Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to resign from its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective March 30, 2020. Mr. Penske indicated that his departure did not reflect any disagreement with the Company.

On March 31, 2020, on the recommendation of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board appointed Mr. George Brochick as a Class II director of the Board, with an appointment to serve until the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board has affirmatively determined that Mr. Brochick is independent under the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Concurrently with his appointment as director, Mr. Brochick was also appointed to serve on the Board’s Audit Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and its Government Affairs and Public Policy Committee.

Mr. Brochick will participate in all director compensation and benefit programs in which the Company’s other non-employee directors participate, including an annual retainer of $35,000, an annual equity grant under the Company’s 2003 Incentive Compensation Plan valued at approximately $50,000 on the date of grant and any applicable retainers for committee service. Upon joining the Board, Mr. Brochick will receive a pro rata portion of the 2020 annual equity grant and Board and applicable committee retainers. Mr. Brochick will also enter into an indemnification agreement with the Company in the same form its other directors have entered, which is filed as Exhibit 10.7 to the Form 8-K filed by the Company on August 6, 2014.

There are currently no agreements, arrangements or understandings between Mr. Brochick and any other person to which Mr. Brochick was appointed to serve as a director of the Board. There are currently no transactions in which Mr. Brochick has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K as promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

On April 1, 2020, the Company issued a press release relating to Mr. Brochick’s appointment. This press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.