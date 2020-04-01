ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:ACUR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 30, 2020, Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for its three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release and the attached financial schedules are attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press Release of the Registrant dated March 30, 2020



Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products intended to address medication abuse and misuse. The Company has discovered and developed three platform technologies, which can be used to develop multiple products. The Company’s Oxaydo Tablets (oxycodone HCl, CII), which utilizes the Aversion Technology, is an approved and immediate-release (IR) oxycodone product in the United States. The Company’s Impede technology products include Nexafed and Nexafed Sinus Pressure + Pain. Its third deterrent technology is Limitx, which is designed to retard the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidently or purposefully ingested. The Company’s Aversion and Limitx technologies are intended to address methods associated with opioid and its Impede technology is directed at the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine into methamphetamine.