MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOJO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On April 1, 2020, we issued a press release concerning the Company’s recent results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated April 1, 2020



MOJO Organics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 MOJO Organics Inc. Reports its 2020 First Quarter Results and its 2019 Calendar Year Results. JERSEY CITY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MOJO Organics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOJO)

MOJO Organics, Inc. is engaged in new product development, production, marketing and distribution of beverage brands. The Company offers its products under various categories, such as organic coconut water, natural coconut water and organic tropical juice. Its organic coconut water products include Pure Coconut Water, Alphonso Mango Flavored Coconut Water and Queen Victoria Pineapple Flavored Coconut Water. Its natural coconut water products include Pineapple Flavored Coconut Water, Peach Mango Flavored Coconut Water and Pure Coconut Water. The Company’s organic tropical juice products include Mango, Passion Fruit and Pineapple. The Company also offers MOJO Naturals Pure Coconut Water. The Company produces two additional flavors: Coconut Water + Peach Mango and Coconut Water + Pineapple.