Item 8.01 Other Events

Share Repurchase Program

On March 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of Universal Electronics Inc. (the “Company”) authorized a new share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”), which replaces in its entirety the Company’s previous repurchase program in place prior to March 10, 2020. to the Repurchase Program, until May 7, 2020, the Company may, from time to time, repurchase up to 300,000 shares of its common stock in privately negotiated and/or open-market transactions, including to plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock, and any repurchases of shares will be subject to market and other conditions and may be discontinued at any time.