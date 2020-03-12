AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 12, 2020, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued by Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on March 12, 2020, furnished herewith.



AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2012489d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results ·Completed enrollment for the pivotal REST-ON Phase 3 study in Q4 2019; data readout expected in Q2 2020 ·Raised $65 million in gross proceeds from private placement with leading biotech investment funds in February 2020 ·Realized over $80 million in cost savings from restructuring and other cost reduction actions ·Reported revenue at the high end of the annual guidance at $59.2 million for full year 2019 ·Management to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET DUBLIN,…

To view the full exhibit click here