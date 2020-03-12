SEC Filings BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. (NYSE:BW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. (NYSE:BW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 12, 2020, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. issued a press release announcing selected preliminary unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1, and the information contained in Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits