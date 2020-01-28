SEC Filings UNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 23, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Registrant and Unity Bank, the Registrant’s wholly owned subsidiary and a New Jersey State chartered commercial bank, entered into an indemnification agreement with each of its directors (each, an “Indemnitee”).

The Indemnification Agreement clarifies and supplements the indemnification rights and obligations of the Indemnitee and Company already included in the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation. Under the terms of the Indemnification Agreement, subject to certain exceptions specified in the Indemnification Agreement, the Company will indemnify the Indemnitee to the fullest extent permitted by New Jersey law in the event the Indemnitee becomes subject to or a participant in certain claims or proceedings as a result of the Indemnitee’s service as a director. The Company will also, subject to certain exceptions and repayment conditions, advance to the Indemnitee specified indemnifiable expenses incurred in connection with such claims or proceedings.

The foregoing description of the Indemnification Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full and complete terms of the form of Indemnification Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

