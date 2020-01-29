FS BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On January 28, 2020, FS Bancorp, Inc., the parent corporation of 1st Security Bank of Washington, issued its earnings release for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished with this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index: