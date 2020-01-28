Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 27, 2020, Dyadic International, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb, was interviewed by Liz Claman “The Claman Countdown” from FOX Business Network.
To view the interview, please click on the following link:
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6126957311001/#sp=show-clips
A permanent copy of this interview can be found at:
https://www.dyadic.com/investors/media-center/video-gallery/
Mr. Emalfarb was also interviewed by WPBF 25 News on Friday, January 24, 2020, urging US pharmaceutical manufacturers to step up vaccine production as coronavirus spreads.
To view this interview, please click on the link below:
https://www.wpbf.com/article/jupiter-biotech-ceo-urging-us-manufacturers-to-step-up-vaccine-production-as-corona-virus-spreads/30658798
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
DYADIC INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex991dyadicinterviewwi.htm EX-99.1 Document Dyadic to Interview with FOX Business Network on Monday,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (Dyadic) is a holding company. The Company is a global biotechnology company with operations in the United States and the Netherlands. Dyadic uses its technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of enzymes and other proteins for the bioenergy, bio-based chemicals, biopharmaceuticals and industrial enzymes industries. Its activities relating to selling enzymes focuses on utilizing its fungal strains and associated technologies. In particular, Dyadic uses its Trichoderma and C1 (Myceliopthora thermophila) fungal strains in the production of its industrial enzymes. Dyadic manufactures, purchases, and sells liquid and dry enzyme products to global customers for use within the animal feed, pulp and paper, starch and alcohol, food and brewing, textiles and biofuels industries. It is focused on biofuels and bio-based chemicals, biopharmaceuticals and industrial products.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR