Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 27, 2020, Dyadic International, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Emalfarb, was interviewed by Liz Claman “The Claman Countdown” from FOX Business Network.

To view the interview, please click on the following link:

https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6126957311001/#sp=show-clips

A permanent copy of this interview can be found at:

https://www.dyadic.com/investors/media-center/video-gallery/

Mr. Emalfarb was also interviewed by WPBF 25 News on Friday, January 24, 2020, urging US pharmaceutical manufacturers to step up vaccine production as coronavirus spreads.

To view this interview, please click on the link below:

https://www.wpbf.com/article/jupiter-biotech-ceo-urging-us-manufacturers-to-step-up-vaccine-production-as-corona-virus-spreads/30658798

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.