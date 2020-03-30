UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

United States Gasoline Fund, LP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 i20180_ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 TRANSFER AGENCY AND SERVICE AGREEMENT THIS AGREEMENT is made as of the 20 day of March,…

About UNITED STATES GASOLINE FUND, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of Futures Contracts and Other Gasoline-Related Investments.