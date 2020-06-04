UNIFI, INC. (NYSE:UFI) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. The disclosure included in the Original 8-K otherwise remains unchanged.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements (the “Pro Forma Financial Statements”), which are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference, have been prepared to reflect the sale of UMI’s 34% equity ownership interest in PAL to Buyer that was completed on April 29, 2020 (the “sale transaction”).

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet is presented as if the sale transaction had occurred on March 29, 2020. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the nine months ended March 29, 2020 and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, are presented as if the sale transaction had occurred on July 1, 2019 and June 25, 2018, respectively. The historical consolidated financial information has been adjusted to reflect factually supportable items that are directly attributable to the sale transaction and, with respect to the statements of operations only, expected to have a continuing impact on the combined results.

The Pro Forma Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties which survive for 12 months following the closing of the sale transaction. Accordingly, the pro forma adjustments are preliminary, and have been made solely for the purpose of providing Pro Forma Financial Statements as required by the SEC rules. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final sale accounting may be material.

The Pro Forma Financial Statements are provided for informational purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated financial position or the actual consolidated results of operations of the Company would have been had the sale transaction occurred on the dates assumed, nor are they necessarily indicative of the future consolidated financial position or the future consolidated results of operations. The Pro Forma Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with (i) the accompanying notes to the Pro Forma Financial Statements, (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of the Company contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 and (iii) the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes of the Company contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

(d) Exhibits.

About UNIFI, INC. (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc. is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns. Each polyester product is available in virgin or recycled varieties, where the recycled is made from both pre-consumer yarn waste and post-consumer waste, including plastic bottles. The Company’s nylon products include textured, solution dyed and spandex covered products. The Company’s products include REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, aio, Augusta and A.M.Y. The Company’s principal geographic markets for its products are located in North America, Central America, South America and Asia.