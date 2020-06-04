SEC Filings CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 2, 2020, Christopher & Banks Corporation (the “Company”), was granted a loan (the “Loan”) from Cache Valley Bank in the aggregate amount of $10,000,000, to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, which was enacted March 27, 2020. The Loan, which was in the form of a Note dated June 1, 2020 issued by the Borrower, matures on June 1, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 1.00% per annum, payable monthly commencing on December 1, 2020. The Company may prepay the Note at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Company may only use funds from the Loan for purposes specified in the CARES Act and related PPP rules, which include payroll costs, costs used to continue group health care benefits, rent, and utilities; other uses will constitute a default under the Loan.

The Company intends to use the entire Loan amount for qualifying expenses. Under the terms of the PPP, certain amounts of the Loan may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act during the 8-week period commencing on the date of disbursement of the Loan.>While the Company currently believes that its use of the Loan proceeds will meet the conditions for forgiveness of the Loan, the Company cannot provide assurance that it will not take actions that could cause it to be ineligible for forgiveness of the Loan, in whole or in part. The occurrence of an event of default may trigger the immediate repayment of all amounts outstanding, collection of all amounts owing from the Company, and/or filing suit and obtaining a judgment against the Company.

The foregoing description of the Loan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the loan agreement, which is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above, which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.