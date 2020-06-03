SUNWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

On June 1, 2020 (the “Dismissal Date”), the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Sunworks, Inc. (the “Company”) dismissed Liggett & Webb, PA (“L&W”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective as of the Dismissal Date.

The audit reports of L&W on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for each of the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company’s two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and during the subsequent interim period from January 1, 2020 through June 1, 2020, (i) there were no disagreements with L&W on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosures or auditing scope or procedures that, if not resolved to L&W’s satisfaction, would have caused L&W to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its reports and (ii) there were no “reportable events” as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

The Company provided L&W with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Report”) prior to the time this Report was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company requested that L&W furnish a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein, and if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of L&W’s letter, dated June 1, 2020, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Report.

On June 1, 2020, the Board engaged KMJ Corbin & Company LLP (“KMJ”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

During the Company’s two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and during the subsequent interim period from January 1, 2020 through June 1, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted KMJ regarding either (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that KMJ concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue. or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a “disagreement” (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a “reportable event” (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

Item 9.01. Financial Statement and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

16.1 Letter from Liggett & Webb, PA dated June 3, 2020.



About SUNWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc., formerly Solar3D, Inc., provides photo voltaic (PV) based power systems for the residential, commercial and agricultural markets in California and Nevada. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt (KW) for residential loads to multi megawatts (MW) systems for larger commercial projects. The Company’s commercial installations include office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses and agricultural facilities, such as farms, wineries and dairies. The Company provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring and maintenance. The Company has installed over 850 systems in California and Nevada.