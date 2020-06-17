RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 17, 2020, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has successfully raised approximately $30,000,000 through its “at-the-market” equity offering program, satisfying the terms of the First Amendment to Credit Agreement and Waiver, dated as of May 29, 2020, by and among Red Robin International, Inc., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., the Guarantors, the Lenders party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administration agent, which was filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.