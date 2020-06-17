RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 17, 2020, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company has successfully raised approximately $30,000,000 through its “at-the-market” equity offering program, satisfying the terms of the First Amendment to Credit Agreement and Waiver, dated as of May 29, 2020, by and among Red Robin International, Inc., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., the Guarantors, the Lenders party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administration agent, which was filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020.
This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of such shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Exhibit
About RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants. Its menu features a line of gourmet burgers, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings. It also offers burgers made from chicken breasts, fish fillets, turkey patties, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. It offers a selection of buns, including ciabatta, gluten free, sesame, onion, whole grain, jalapeno and lettuce wraps a range of toppings, including fresh guacamole, house made barbeque sauces, aiolis, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, fried jalapenos, bruschetta salsa, coleslaw, over eight cheese choices and a fried egg.

