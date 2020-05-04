U.S. AUTO PARTS NETWORK, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 10, 2020, U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (the “Company”), received loan proceeds of $4,107,388 (the “PPP Loan”) from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. to the Small Business Association (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. At the time the Company applied for the PPP Loan, it believed it qualified to receive the funds to the PPP. On April 23, 2020, the SBA, in consultation with the Department of Treasury, issued new guidance that creates uncertainty regarding the qualification requirements for a PPP loan. Out of an abundance of caution and in light of the new guidance, the Company determined it appropriate to repay the principal and interest on the PPP Loan.