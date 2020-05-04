GOGO INC. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.
On April 29, 2020, Gogo Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Stockholders representing 78,617,940 shares, or 88.89%, of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the March 3, 2020 record date were present in person or were represented at the meeting by proxy. Each proposal subject to a vote at the Annual Meeting was described in detail in the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement dated March 26, 2020. At the Annual Meeting, five items were acted upon by the stockholders. Final voting results are shown below.
PROPOSAL 1
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Stockholders elected each of the following Class I directors to serve a three-year term expiring at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
