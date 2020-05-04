SEC Filings OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 4, 2020, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) posted to the Investor Relations page of its website, www.oppenheimer.com, a presentation to investors regarding the Company in the form of the slides containing the information attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Slides”). The Company may use the Slides, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with presentations to investors after such date.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Slides is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>2