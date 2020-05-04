OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On May 4, 2020, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) posted to the Investor Relations page of its website, www.oppenheimer.com, a presentation to investors regarding the Company in the form of the slides containing the information attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Slides”). The Company may use the Slides, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, in connection with presentations to investors after such date.
By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.
The information contained in the Slides is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.
ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC Exhibit
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 a1q20investorpresentatio.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 a1q20investorpresentatio OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. First Quarter 2020 Investor Update
About OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:OPY)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. is a middle-market investment bank and service broker-dealer. The Company is engaged in a range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. Its segments are Private Client, which provides financial services in the United States; Asset Management, which offers investment advisory services to its retail and institutional clients; Capital Markets, includes investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading; Commercial Mortgage Banking, engaged in the business of originating and servicing Federal Housing Administration insured multifamily and healthcare facility loans and securitizing these loans into Government National Mortgage Association mortgage-backed securities.
