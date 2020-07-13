TUESDAY MORNING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TUES) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

As previously disclosed, on May 27, 2020 (the “Petition Date”), Tuesday Morning Corporation (the “Company”) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Chapter 11 Cases are being administered jointly under the caption “In re: Tuesday Morning Corporation, et. al., Case No. 20-31476-HDH-11.” The Debtors will continue to operate their businesses as “debtors-in-possession” under the jurisdiction of the Bankruptcy Court and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code and orders of the Bankruptcy Court.

On July 10, 2020, in accordance with a final order issued by the Bankruptcy Court on July 10, 2020 (the “Final Order”), the Debtors entered into a Senior Secured Super Priority Debtor-In-Possession Delayed Draw Term Loan Agreement (the “DIP DDTL Agreement”) with the Franchise Group, Inc. (the “Lender”). to the DIP DDTL Agreement, the Lender agreed to lend the Debtors up to an aggregate principal amount of $25 million in the form of delayed draw term loans (the “DIP Term Facility”). The DIP Term Facility is guaranteed by certain of the Debtors and secured on a super priority basis by real estate assets owned by the Debtors (the “Real Estate Assets”), including the Company’s corporate headquarters and warehouse/distribution complex located in Dallas, Texas. The DIP Term Facility will mature on April 10, 2021, which maturity (unless accelerated subject to the terms set forth in the DIP DDTL Agreement) may be extended, subject to payment of an extension fee to the Lender, for an additional three months at the election of the Debtors. The DIP Term Facility will bear interest at a rate per annum based on 3-month LIBOR (with a 1.00% LIBOR floor), plus an interest rate margin of 5.0% (subject to further increase of 2.0% upon the occurrence of an event of default).

Under the terms of the DIP DDTL Agreement, so long as the Final Order is unstayed and is in full force and effect, the Debtors will be entitled to make borrowings under the DIP Term Facility in minimum increments of $2.5 million subject to the satisfaction of certain additional conditions, including absence of defaults under the DIP Term Facility, delivery of notices of borrowing and the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Debtor in the DIP DDTL Agreement.

to the DIP DDTL Agreement, proceeds of borrowings under the DIP Term Facility must be used by the Debtors to: (1) repay obligations of the Debtors under (a) the Senior Secured Super Priority Debtor-in-Possession Credit Agreement (the “DIP ABL Credit Agreement”) among the Debtors, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, for itself and the other lenders party thereto, and (b) the Credit Agreement, dated August 18, 2015 and as previously amended, among the Debtors, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., in its capacity as administrative agent, swingline lender and issuing bank, and the lenders party thereto; (2) fund general working capital; and (3) fund reasonable transaction costs and fees with respect to the DIP Term Facility, to the extent permitted by the applicable orders of the Bankruptcy Court and the DIP ABL Credit Agreement.

The DIP Term Facility includes conditions precedent, representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default customary for financings of this type and size. The Debtors will be obligated to prepay amounts outstanding under the DIP Term Facility upon certain asset sales and casualty or condemnation events with respect to the Real Estate Assets.

