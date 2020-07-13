Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 10, 2020, Net Element, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into the Amendment No. 1 (the “Amendment”) to the binding letter of intent, dated June 12, 2020 (the “LOI”) with Mullen Technologies, Inc., a California corporation.

The LOI provided that the parties agreed to exclusive negotiations of the transactions contemplated in the LOI from June 12, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on the date 30 days from the date of the LOI.

to the Amendment, the parties agreed to extend such exclusivity period for an additional 30-day period, to expire on August 11, 2020.

The above description of the Amendment is intended as a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by the terms and conditions set forth therein. A copy of the Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by this reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits