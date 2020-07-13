AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations

On July 10, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) established August 27, 2020, as the date for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and set July 10, 2020, as the record date for the Annual Meeting. Due to the fact that the date of the Annual Meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the anniversary date of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the Company is providing the due date for submission of any qualified stockholder proposal or qualified stockholder nominations.

In accordance with Rule 14a-5(f) and Rule 14a-8(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and the Company’s amended and restated bylaws, as amended (the “Bylaws”), the deadline for receipt of stockholder proposals or nominations for inclusion in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to Rule 14a-8 will be no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, July 23, 2020. Stockholder proposals must comply with all of the applicable requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 under the Exchange Act and the Bylaws.